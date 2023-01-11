By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy is set to perform with other artistes at the 2023 Coachella festival.

According to a Coachella press notice released on Tuesday via their Instagram page, Burna Boy was named among other megastar artists who will be performing at the festival in 2023.

Bad Bunny will be headlining the events on April 14 and 21, while Burna Boy is scheduled to perform on those dates.

Due to its enormous global success, Burna Boy’s smash song “Last Last” which was from his sixth album, “Love, Damini “was one of the most popular Afrobeats songs of 2022.

Recall that Burna Boy from his previous performance at Coachella in 2020, was angry when a small font was used in writing his name in the artist lineup.

The show will feature performances from American R&B musician, Frank Ocean, K-pop girl duo Blackpink, and Puetorican megastar Bad Bunny.