By Ada Osadebe

Grammy Award singer, Burna Boy has revealed how he was out and about during the weekend when he spotted a stunning Army woman, but was too afraid to approach her.

According to Burna Boy, he couldn’t have asked a soldier out using the appropriate terms.

He wrote, “Na so I enter igboro yesterday wey my eye see one beautiful Army woman. I nor come sure how dem take dey toast Army woman.

“As I no wan loose guard, na im I carry my wahala commot there. But my mind still dey am like dis.

The Giant of Africa did not stop there, a viral video of him surfaced online, where he was seen smashing yams with a woman along the road.

The video that has been making the rounds on social media appears to show the making of the singer’s music video for “Common Person.”