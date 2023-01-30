Burna Boy

By Ada Osadebe

The music video for Nigerian megastar Burna Boy’s hit song “Common Person” from his sixth album, “Love, Damini,” has been released.

Burna Boy adopts the role of a regular individual in the music video in an effort to present the stories from the perspectives of ordinary Nigerians.

Even though the Love, Damini album was released more than six months ago, the flame continues.

When you press the play button, every song on the album sounds brand-new, even the 3-minute tune “Common Person” isn’t left out.

Since its publication, ‘Common Person’ has gained a lot of acceptance from fans, especially from the Nigerian population because it depicts the struggles of a “common individual,” and the average person.

The video is shot and directed by Director K.