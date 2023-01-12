Viral photos online have brought to public knowledge the philanthropic side of international business maven, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, otherwise known as Bukkykoga.

Bukkykoga, the Chief Executive Officer of BKGlam Event (a luxury weddings and special functions planning company) and BKGlam International (a fashion designing company), was seen on the streets of Ketu, a densely populated part of the Lagos metropolis, distributing food to underprivileged people.

She was seen mobbed by beggars in one of the pictures while another showed her surrounded by people of all ages jostling to get their share of what looked like cooked rice in plastic packs that she was handing to all and sundry.

The photos were taken without her being unaware as she went about her duty of feeding hungry people on the street of Lagos.

Bukkykoga who is renowned for organising Nigeria’s most glamorous weddings and classic birthday parties in recent years is based in the UK, but shuttling between London and Lagos where she conducts most of her businesses.

Though a Nigerian by birth, she is a British citizen who graduated from Plymouth University in 2013 where she studied Business Administration and Human Resources.

The BKGlam group which she founded in 2015 has become a household name among Nigerian celebrities and was one of the major clothiers for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Although the high-flying, flamboyant entrepreneur and brand influencer often talked about her various endeavour to help the needy, her fans and followers on social media were nonetheless surprised to see her among the masses where she was doing her utmost to ameliorate their condition.