It was a nostalgic homecoming for Bayero University Kano (BUK) graduating class of 1992 when they converged in the state to mark the 30th graduation anniversary.

The group which was created in 2016 as a virtual gathering has till date expended more than N20million on indigent students, sick persons, the poor, prison inmates, etc.

At the event, Forum Chairman, Muhammad Dahiru Sa’ad disclosed that apart from numerous humanitarian activities, they are planning to build a permanent structure at BUK.

“We have paid scholarships, tuition fees for students, ransom for kidnapped members, medical bills of less privileged, bail for awaiting trial inmates and lesser offenders, among other aids”, he said.

Engr. Rakiya Abubakar observed that since reuniting, the former schoolmates have been able to nurture and sustain the various relationships established.

“We have assisted ourselves and many people. It will not be out of place to say our WhatsApp group is the bloodline, the backbone, the very essence of our several interventions to humanity and the community.”

Sani Kankarofi, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Organizing Committee Chairman, described the occasion as momentous, commending his colleagues for their kind gesture to those in need.

“We place premium in trying to support students to go further in their education. We also intervene at correctional centres by providing vocational materials at prisons for inmates to learn artisanal skills.”

Forum Spokesperson, El-Yakub Shehu expressed excitement about the successes of the members who work in different sectors including academic, judiciary, business, politics, security and diplomatic services.

Yushau Shuaib of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential noted that the annual gathering is a platform to show love towards one another as it was during school days.

Dr. Kabiru Said Sufi, Dr. Dahiru Sani and other speakers emphasised the benefits of reunions. They advised graduates to give back to society and the institutions that moulded them.

Prof. Aliyu Dauda, a lecturer during the 92 set, praised the group for their generosity and being “humane and sympathetic” to all and sundry.

“I appreciate what they have done for me personally, as a retired Professor. I am very grateful to this class of 1992. I pray Allah will continue to make it easy for all of them”, Dauda said.

Aside a gala dinner, a football match, visits to hospitals as well as sick/bereaved members, the old students paid a courtesy visit to BUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, and Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.