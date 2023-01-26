By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, yesterday said it has set up committee to monitor construction sites in Uyo city and across the State as a measure to check quackery and eliminate any incident of collapsed structures in Akwa Ibom state.

The NSE State Chairman, Engr. Uwem Akpan who disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo said the society in Akwa Ibom decided to set up the committee in the wake of collapsed four storey building in Uyo the state capital.

Akpan who noted that some building constructions in the state were supervised by quacks, said the committee would henceforth ensure that those quacks were fished out and made to face the wrath of the law .

His words: ” I was sworn- in on August 2022 as the state Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers and the unfortunate incident happened in first week of September.

“When we hear about building collapse , it shows that there is a failure somewhere either structurally or otherwise.

” I saw a highrise building under construction along Oron road and when I stopped and asked for the Engineer in charge , a man surfaced but once I introduced myself, he escaped”

“So when I heard about the collapse last year in Uyo, I rushed to the scene. The first thing we did was rescue mission to save the victims.

” Later we picked samples of the collapse building from inside and analysed to see what was the cause of the collapse. Once we finished with the analysis, we now came up with a report”