By Olayinka Ajayi

Special Adviser to President Muhamadu Buhari on media, Mr Femi Adesina, has insisted that his principal would leave a more secure and united country as a legacy than he met in 2015.

Speaking on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’ Adesina who described fuel subsidy as fraud with social consequences said subsidy is a face the country must pass through because there is a need to balance between economic sense and social sense.

He said: “Removing fuel subsidies makes a lot of economic sense but does it make social sense? President Buhari is somebody that looks at the social sense of whatever he will do. But the time has come for it to go.

“The truth that nobody can deny is that the fraud of subsidy has stayed for so long. Each time there is an attempt to fight the fraud, you have to contend with the labour force which is equal to the social sense. It is said that when a rat patches on a sensitive part of your body and you want to use a sledgehammer to kill it , you have to be careful bause the fly may go away and you end up damaging the sensitive part of your body. So it was the social consequences of it that the government was considering.

Asked to rate the government’s performance, he said: “It like an incestuous relationship, I shouldn’t be the one doing the rating. Those that said the government is a failure have the right to their opinion but it does not make the opinion right.

Asked to rate the government on security, he said: “The thing is that where were we in 2015, and where are we today? In 2015, insecurity, especially insurgency was at every door, every city but now it has been beaten back.

“On economy, going to 60 years, Nigeria has been paying lip service to economic diversification but it has never done but as we speak, Nigeria’s economy is diversified. Look at our GDP, oil that used to attract 25 percent of our GDP now attracts less than 10 per cent. While other things like agriculture, ICT. So the most important thing is that the Nigerian economy is no more mono.

If there is one legacy President Buhari would leave behind is that he met a country that was divided and he held the country together. Today, the semblance of security cannot be compared to what we had in 2015 and things are looking up and getting better”.