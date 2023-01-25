By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of former Inspector- General of Police, Solomon Arase, retd, as chairman, Police Service Commission, PSC.

In a letter dated January 20 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Buhari said he was forwarding the name of Arase, in line with Section 154(1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended.)

The letter was read yesterday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

If confirmed by the Senate, Arase will replace the former chairman of the commission, Musliu Smith, as a substantive chairman of the commission.

In another development, President Buhari also forwarded two names to be confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

President Buhari forwarded to the Senate, Dr. Mahmuda Isa from Kebbi and Dr. Mann Omobayi Alli from Ondo State as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.“While the nomination of Isa is for renewal, that of Alli is a new appointment.

Another letter received by the Senate yesterday was for the appointment of five members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

They are Murtala A. Kankia from Katsina to represent ( North West); Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus from Nasarawa to represent (North Central) and Farouq Umar from Yobe state to represent (North East).