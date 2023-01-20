By Fortune Eromosele

The fight against corruption has been the cardinal pillar of the Buhari-led administration since 2015 and the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has been at the forefront of the campaign.

Now that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to hand over power to the next administration in a few months from now, PACAC says there is a need to take a holistic review of the fight against corruption in Nigeria so far.

The Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, said, the event, which is coming up on the 26th of January, 2023, at the National Judicial Institute, Jabi, FCT with the theme: “The Fight Against Corruption: The Past, the Present, and the Future,” would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Committee, Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, in a statement released by the Communication Officer Mr. Aghogho Agbahor, disclosed that the goal of the conference is to examine the present anti-corruption campaign. It further hopes for a critical evaluation of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Radda, giving a brief about the Committee said, it was established in August 2015, with the mandate to promote the reform agenda of the government on the anti-corruption effort and to advise the present administration in the prosecution of the war against corruption and the implementation of required reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

PACAC is supported by a 7-member Technical Committee.