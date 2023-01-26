By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission 500 of the 1000 auto-mechanics trained by the state government when he arrives Kano on 30th January.

Ganduje disclosed this on Wednesday while declaring open the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Special Delegates Conference holding in Kano.

He said the Kano State Government had already trained 1000 auto-mechanic to enable them handle present-day vehicles in the state.

He said the training followed a research conducted by the state government, which found that most of the automechanics in the state were roadside.

Ganduje said “the state government, therefore signed an agreement with the Peugeot Automobile Training Centre, Kaduna, to train the mechanics to enable them to handle present-day vehicles which are computerised.

“President Buhari would commission 500 of the trained automechanic engineers out of the 1000 we have trained who are already self-employed.

The Governor then urged the NUJ to take a second look at what he describes as breaking news syndrome which he said is negatively affecting the journalism profession.

He said a situation where Journalists unnecessarily competed with each other on who broke the news first should not be an avenue where harm was caused because professional considerations were being jettisoned.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, a former NUJ President, described Governor Ganduje as a media-friendly Governor in view of his commitment to the enhancement of the welfare of Journalists and the Journalism profession.

The one time two-terms NUJ president said the Governor had done everything to enhance the growth of the profession in the state, citing the equipping of the state-owned media – the Abubakar Rimi Television and Radio Kano, as well as the reopening and revitalization of the Triumph Publishing Company, among other gestures.

In his speech,the Chief Host and President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, thanked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his financial support and participation in the conference.

“This occasion would have been less attractive and exciting without the financial support and participation of our beloved Special Guest of Honour,His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

“Your Excellency, we shall cherish your kindness and support for a long time to come.Thank you very much, Sir,” the president said.

About 300 delegates are attending the two-day conference with the theme:”Conflict-Sensitive Reporting And Nigerian Journalism.”