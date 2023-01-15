.

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

To put the issue around rotational presidency between south and north to rest, President Muhammadu Buhari and the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address a coalition of Nigeria youths on Monday in Abuja.

They will be speaking at an event organised by the National Youth Coalition, NYC, with theme: ‘Rotational Presidency: A Beacon of Hope and Unity

According to a statement by the President of NYC, Aare Oladotun Hassan, it had become imperative to correct the erroneous misconceptions that the North is hellbent on retaining power at all cost in 2023

He stated, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, having won the Primary election, we saw droves of APC Northern leaders decamping to the PDP to give support to Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid, while the candidate himself has not hidden his hatred for Power Shift to the South by saying the North Should not vote for Yoruba and Igbo, this too is a huge taint against the North in future Nigeria’s Elections.

“We know President Buhari led administration will hand over on 29th May, 2023, but to who?

“A Northern continuity or balance of rotational power to the Southwest? this is why the Nigerian Youth Coalition (NYC), a coalition of the Northern and Southern Groups alongside Omoluabi Coalition Group led by Tunji Balogun is interested to proffer solutions through constructive engagements and proper setting of records straight on how power (Seat of the President and Vice President) sharing formula, to include Senate President, Speaker, Chief Judge, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) must henceforth be rotated among the six geopolitical zones, irrespective of religion(Christian or Muslim Faith), ethnicity and political pendulums.

“We believe it is right to bear our heart and speak the truth that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves all the full support of all Nigerians, having paid his dues and aggressively fought the Military regime for the Democracy we are seeing today.

“Based on this premise, we shall be working closely with the APC party Presidential Campaign Council leadership and the office of the National Youth Leader of the party to achieve a successful hosting.

“We have carefully selected all our distinguished invited guests and stakeholders from all works of life to be led by President Muhammadu Buhari as Distinguished Special Guest of Honour, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima both As Special Guests of Honour

Senator Simon Bako Lalung, Hon. Abiodun Falake and Chris Taka as Grand Hosts, Seyi Tinubu, Dayo Israel, Madam Betta Edu and Governor Yahyah Bello as Hosts, Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha and Olu of Warri as Distinguished Royal Fathers.

Speakers according to the statement includes: Yerima Shettima, Aare Barr Oladotun Hassan, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Alhaji Hamisu, Dass Engr Mohammed Awal Ibrahim, Khairat Animashaun, Charles O. Folahan, Hon. Femi Sowunmi, Ayodele Adewale, Memunah Audu, Com. Terry Obeih, Alh. Abdulaziz Sulaiman, Com. Dauda Gombe.

“While Moremi Ojudu is expected to anchor the event as moderator, Key Note Speakers are Professor Yemi Oke, HRH, Alhaji Mohammad Abubakar Bambado II, Sarkin Fulani of Lagos & Chairman, of the Council of Fulani Chiefs in South West, Reverend Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).”