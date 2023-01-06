.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, to establish a world-class transformer production plant in Nigeria in collaboration with China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) in order to fast-track stable power supply in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Professor Mohammad Haruna, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Prof. Haruna said his meeting with the President was to brief him on the agency’s third-quarter reports from July to September 2022 with a focus on her activities and finances.

The NASENI boss said the project for the establishment of a transformer manufacturing plant in the country was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in China, adding that President Buhari, who doubles as chairman of the governing board of the agency is anxious to see the output of this product, its impact on the availability of power, “because our power supply will never be stable until we produce some components locally, including transformer “

He said the plant when established would produce between 6.5 and 10 megawatts of transformers of all sizes and different capacities to meet local demands and Nigerian standards.

“And the next question is about the 2023 NASENI budget and IGR. The funding of NASENI came from February 2022. And that is when our impact has started to be felt even though they are uncertain.

“Yes, we are generating revenue. Our Solar manufacturing plant is a limited liability company of the government, is revenue for the government, and other activities like the production of the laboratory equipment for secondary schools and tertiary institutions.”