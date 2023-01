*My thoughts at 90 — Anyaoku

By Olayinka Ajayi,Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

PRESIDENT Muham madu Buhari and a host of prominent Nigerians, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to iconic diplomat and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who turned 90, yesterday.

Among those, who extolled Chief Anyaoku’s virtues were former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Chief Ben Obi.

They spoke at a colourful ceremony held at Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos for Anyaoku, who served briefly as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs under former President Shehu Shagari.

Also, Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saluted the elder statesman for championing the cause of good governance and promoting the entrenchment of democracy throughout the Commonwealth and the world at large.

He helped to enthrone good governance in Nigeria — BUHARI

President Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of staff, Professor Agbola Gambari, said:”It gives me great joy to warmly rejoice with you as a seasoned diplomat and administrator. I acknowledge the wealthy contribution you have made to the development of this country starting out as a young Foreign Service officer, and reaching the pinnacle of your diplomatic career as secretary general of the Commonwealth through patience and diligence, and consistently protecting your country. Thank you for using your international network to support Nigeria in entrenching good governance, democracy and development. As you clock 90, I rejoice with you and your family.”

Anyaoku invaluable to many nations — SANWO-OLU

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who thanked God for the life of the seasoned diplomat said:” He is the only known black leader to have been secretary general of the Commonwealth for 10 years.

God in his mercy has kept him and his wife well and alive. Chief Anyaoku is a man that sits down quietly and advises nations and everybody that are in position of authority today.”

He’s ambassador of ambassadors — OBASANJO

In the same vein, former President Obasanjo while narrating his working relationship with Chief Anyaoku said “until you are very close to Chief Anyaoku you won’t know a lot about him.

Recalling when he worked with Anyaoku in the Eminent Persons Group of the Commonwealth. Obasanjo said Chief Anyaoku is an ambassador of ambassadors.

“There’s nothing diplomatic about me but there’s everything diplomatic about Chief Anyaoku. His contribution to the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa cannot be imagined.

I want to once again salute Chief Emeka Anyaoku for the work he made the prominent group do to end apartheid in South Africa.”

We can’t forget his sacrifices, support for restoration of democracy – PETER OBI

Felicitating with Anyaoku, the LP presidential the candidate said it was a a thing of joy for him and members of his family to join the elder statesman family, well-wishers, as well as national and international friends in celebrating his landmark 90th birthday.



Obi in a statement said:“I recall with exceeding joy, your long period of service to Nigeria and the international community, which you discharged with the highest level of commitment and patriotism.

“As the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, you presented the image and identity of a true Nigerian, championing the cause of good governance and promoting the entrenchment of democracy throughout the Commonwealth and the world at large.

“I recall too, how you fought doggedly for the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 and for the military to disengage from governance, deploying your position as the Secretary-General of the influential British Commonwealth of Nations. Nigeria owes

Your Excellency a debt of gratitude.”

He’s a source of pride, joy to Nigeria—TINUBU

On his part, Tinubu said Chief Anyaoku is a source of pride and joy to Nigeria as an excellent career diplomat and elder statesman.

Tinubu stated this in a congratulatory message to Chief Anyaoku on Wednesday on the occasion of his 90th birthday and signed by Tunde Rahman.

The APC presidential candidate praised the contributions of Chief Anyaoku to national development and global political and economic order through his leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“It is noteworthy that during his time as Secretary-General, Chief Anyaoku led the 54 countries of the Commonwealth with distinction, courage and integrity”, he stated. For representing Nigeria on a global stage for many years without blemish, Asiwaju Tinubu said Chief Anyaoku has become a national hero and an icon of public service and diplomacy whose service records will serve as a beacon for the present and future generations.

“I specially congratulate Chief Emeka Anyaoku on his 90th birthday celebration. Chief Anyaoku is an international statesman, a distinguished Nigerian who served the global community as the SecretaryGeneral of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Chief Anyaoku is an icon of public service whose records of impeccable contributions to Nigeria’s development and diplomacy deserve a special place in the archives for generations to come.

“At the Commonwealth Office where he made his name as an international statesman, Chief Anyaoku represented Nigeria well and for this, we are grateful to him as a country and people.

My thoughts at 90 — Anyaoku

While appreciating the accolades, Chief Aayaoku said: “My first thought is to appreciate the goodness of God in my life. I also regard my wife, Olubunmi, as a great blessing from God.

“I have travelled far and wide and I discovered that there are few countries that are as blessed and gifted as Nigeria. But an undeniable truth is that our country has declined with the present state; declined from being the land of achievements during our independence when we had security. I traveled from Ibadan to Maiduguri by road. That cannot happen now. It was a time when our federating units competed heavily in developments.

Now, Nigerians are branded as one of the poorest people living below the poverty line.

But I must say there’s hope as this year’s national elections will be the beggining of a better Nigeria.This is the hope that we should all cherish.”

Roll call

Prominent personalities at the Lagos event include Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe; Otunba Shubomi Balogun; Chief Olusegun Osoba; Erelu Abiola Dosumu; Senator Ben Obi; Major General Ike Nwachukwu, retd.; Chief Femi Okunu; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Professor Anya O. Anya, and Justice Rose Ukeje (retd), among others.