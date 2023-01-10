Patrick Obahiagbon

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former member of the house of representatives from Edo state, Patrick Obahiagbon has dismissed claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is reluctant to campaign for presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obahiagbon stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Monday.

He said, “The president is not a reluctant campaigner for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The President realized he needed to cross the t-s and dot the i-s. He knows the right time to campaign and has come out to join the Tinubu-Shettima campaign.

Speaking on the chances of Tinubu winning Adamawa, the former Edo lawmaker noted that the chances of Tinubu are quite encouraging because the current APC government has delivered the dividends of democracy to the people.

“Beyond that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seen as a pan-Nigeria. Tinubu has grassroots structures in the North and what applies to Adamawa state applies to all the Northern states,” he said.

Buhari, on Monday, alongside other APC stalwarts including a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stormed the rally of the APC, in Adamawa state.

Recall that the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN had announced that the president is billed to lead the campaign train in at least 10 states of the Federation while also attending the grand finale in Lagos.

Keyamo had said, “The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress announces that in its revised Campaign Timetable just released, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has shown further personal commitment to the cause of the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 Presidential election, by indicating his readiness to be physically present at some of our forthcoming presidential campaign rallies.”

However, fulfilling his promise, Buhari met the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu along with other dignitaries in Adamawa as they campaigned for the APC candidates.