By Biodun Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

Thursday’s meeting is the second that has occurred between the duo since Emefiele returned to the country from his leave on January 12, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBN chief was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Emefiele got the backing of the president on Naira redesign and withdrawal limit policy introduced in December which they both believed will help the Nigerian economy.