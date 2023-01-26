…..as INEC insists on no voting without PVC, says BVAS safe, secured

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure that his successor would emerge through a free, fair, credible and violence-free election.

The AGF, who spoke at a conference that was organised by the Abuja Chapter of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, said it was President Buhari’s resolve to guarantee the credibility of the impending general elections, that he promptly gave his assent to the amended Electoral Act.

According to him, a major highlight of the amended electoral law is the legal backing it provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deploy the necessary technology for the elections.

However, the AGF, whose speech was read by his media aide, Dr. Jubril Gwandu, maintained that the sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy is not linear, stressing that citizens not only have vital roles to play in the democratic process but must shun all vices capable of undermining the progress that have been recorded so far.

“In particular, the media is paramount in voter education so that the Nigerian citizens are enlightened to resist the urge of selling their votes and not to allow themselves to be used to commit electoral offences or cause violence before, during and after elections”, Malami added.

On his part, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Justice Hussain Baba Yusuf, admitted that the Judiciary is under pressure owing to what he described as unprecedented number of pre-election cases.

The CJ, who was represented by a Judge of the court, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, said he was worried that the cases would skyrocket after the impending election.

He, however, gave the assurance that despite the mounting burden on the Judiciary, it will remain astute to ensure that justice is done is all cases brought before it, without favour or ill-will.

On his part, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, stressed that only those with the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, would be allowed to vote during the general elections.

The INEC boss said there was need for Commission to continue to dispel the fears that the Bimodal Voter Registration System, BVAS, could be compromised.

According to him, the BVAS are highly secured, intact and cannot be compromised or hacked into.

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by the Director of ICT, at the INEC, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, while fielding questions from newsmen after he presented a paper on the topic: “INEC and the Challenges of ICT- The way forward”, insisted that technology will be deployed to actualize a credible, fair and hitch-free general elections in the country.

He noted that the initial challenge was the lack of a clear-cut legal framework supporting the deployment of technology by the Commission, especially in the accreditation of voters and the voting process.

The INEC Chairman, however, identified the spread of fake news and misinformation in the social media space, describing it a major challenge the electoral body is confronting.

“Aother very disturbing trend is the misinformation and disinformation on technological deployments by the Commission in the social media space and some media houses picking up news bulletins from social media platforms to discuss on their morning shows and political programmes, without reaching out to the Commission for its stance on such issues.

“One of such is the recent viral assumptions that PVC is not required to vote on Election day.

“Let me reiterate the Commission’s stance that, Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 clearly states that,

A person intending to vote in an election shall present himself with his voter’s card to a Presiding Officer for accreditation at the polling unit in the constituency in which his name is registered”, he added.

In his remarks, Chairman of NAJUC, Abuja chapter, Mr. Kayode Lawal, urged politicians to always play politics by the rules and in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Lawal noted that the primary elections conducted by various political parties was fraught with many illegalities, a situation he said fuelled the high number of cases the judiciary was faced with.

The major theme of the NAJUC annual conference, was; “2023 General Elections: Judiciary and Sustainability of Nigeria’s Democracy”.