By Olasunkanmi Akoni

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially, commissioned the first phase of Lagos Blue Line Rail system from Marina to Mile-2 axis of the state.

He also unveiled the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, in Lagos, which fits into urban regeneration project at the heart of Lagos Island.

The Blue Line is one of the six metro lines identified in the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, master-plan, as contained in the Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan, STMP.

President Buhari, who acknowledged greetings from the guests without delivering a speech, also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the second phase which will run from Mile-2 to Okokomaiko.

The project will run from Marina to Okokomaiko.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his address, commended the president for honouring his administration with a two-day official visit to Lagos State.

He said: “The state has enjoyed great support since Buhari became president. President, we are very proud to be associated with your bold national vision for infrastructural transformation.

“This Blue Line we are opening is the product of his timeless vision for Lagos State, a vision that dates back almost 25 years, when he took over the reins of leadership in Lagos State.