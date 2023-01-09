By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

As part of his two-day working visit to Yobe State, President Muhammad Buhari has commissioned the multi-million naira Damaturu Ultra Modern Market.

The project was executed by Governor Mai Mala Buni to boost the economic development of the people of the area.

Helicopters, and Aircrafts Land in Yobe as President Buhari Commissions Cargo International Airport

No fewer than six Helicopters and five Aircraft landed at the Muhammadu Buhari newly constructed Cargo International Airport Damaturu, today.

The President was received at the Airport by the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Borno State counterpart Babagana Umara Zulum, military top brass, politicians, service chiefs, Ministers and other important personalities.

The President after unveiling the new Cargo Airport also commissioned new Police headquarters, Damaturu, a Police Medical facility, Ultra Modern Market, Damaturu, Yobe State Teaching Hospital maternal complex, Damaturu Mega School and 2,350 housing schemes respectively.

Yobe State was declared work free day for two days effective today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) to enable the civil servants to participate in receiving the President who was welcomed by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters.