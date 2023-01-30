President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Dala Inland Dryport, in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The President arrived at exactly 10:32 a.m., accompanied by some of his cabinet members.

The President was received by the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Minister of Transportation, Mr Jaaji Sambo and the

Managing Director of the Dala inland Dryport Ahmad Rabiu.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr. Emmanuel Jime; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani and the former Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Hassan Bello.