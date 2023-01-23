By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos where he is expected to perform the commissioning of iconic projects called”Lagos Festival of Projects Commissioning scheduled for two days.

He is expected to commission five key projects.

Buhari, who landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about 3.40 pm, abord Nigeria Airforce aircraft, subsequently left for the commissioning of Lekki Deep Sea Port, in Lekki.

He arrived Lekki Deep Sea Port at exactly 4.25 pm and headed straight fir the official commissioning site.

Buhari was received at the airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. Also at the airport to receive him was the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

A brief ceremony was held at the airport, where the president inspected the guard of honour.

Buhari flew in from the All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential campaign in Bauchi State where he endorsed the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu before jetting to Lagos.

He arrived amid heavy security in Lagos.

In Lagos, Buhari will commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world; the 18.75-kilometre 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.