The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N40 billion oil and gas park to be sited in the boundary communities of Eku and Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government of the state.

He disclosed that when the project is completed it will silence those criticising him for taking the Federal Polytechnic at Orogun because the oil and gas project is way bigger than the Polytechnic.

The APC governorship candidate disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters who received him at the continuation of the party’s ward-to-ward campaign to Iyara, Oviri Olomu and Kiagbodo in Ughelli South and Burutu Local government areas of the state.

Flanked by the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi; chairman of the party in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie; Director General of the Delta APC Campaign, Elder Godsday Orubebe and chieftains of the party, Omo-Agege said that the incoming APC-led government will transform Delta to become an envy of other oil-producing states.

This project when completed will be the biggest single project to be attracted to Delta Central by any politician in recent time.

He said, “In the course of my service in the Senate, as we were being asked to approve the establishment of schools, in Katsina and other states, I told them I came from somewhere also that as we are approving that of Kastina, mine should be approved also, and that was why I was able to bring the Federal Polytechnic Orogun which will serve the whole of Delta State.

“If you go to the boundary between Eku and Abraka today, we also got the approval of the Federal Government to install an Oil and Gas Industrial Park. Are you aware? When that Oil and Gas Industrial Park is complete, that project is way bigger than the Polytechnic. It’s a project worth N40b”, Omo-Agege added.

Omo-Agege also promised that his administration will urgently tackle the shortfall in the number of primary and secondary school teachers in the state if elected as governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

He said upon the assumption of office as governor, his administration will address the students/teacher’s ratio by ensuring that Deltans get quality education by engaging qualified new ones.

“A few days ago, I was discussing with a prominent leader in Ijawland who’s like a father to me. And he was telling me about primary and secondary schools in Burutu where you have total teachers strength is about 16. Sixteen teachers teach over 700 students meanwhile if you go to St. Patrick’s, Asaba, they have over 300 teachers. I begin to wonder and I asked him, what crime did the people of Ijaw Nation commit against Okowa?

“But don’t worry. Good news is coming. When I emerge as the governor of Delta State, we are going to address the student-teacher ratio imbalance in our primary and secondary schools. So that our children who are going to school will have a solid foundation in learning. Our schools will get teachers with me as the governor”, Omo-Agege assured.