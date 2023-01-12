President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Osita Aboloma as Chairman, National Quality Council.

According to a statement on Monday by the media aide to the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Ifedayo Sayo, the appointment, which takes effect from August 3, 2022, is renewable for a second five-year tenure.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in a letter informing Aboloma of the new appointment wrote: “I am pleased to inform you that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved your appointment as the Chairman of the National Quality Council (NQC) for a five-year tenure with effect from 3rd August 2022, which is renewable for a second and final five-year tenure.

“Your emoluments and other conditions of service are as provided under the ‘Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances etc; Amendment) Act 2008”.

“As Chairman, you are required to provide day-to-day leadership and direction to the Management and Staff of the Council for effective implementation of the Nigerian National Quality Policy and performance of all relevant functions prescribed for the Council.”