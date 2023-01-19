By Dennis Agbo

Former Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr SKC Ogbonnia has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of assisting the gradual rigging of this year’s general elections.

Supporting his claim against Buhari, Ogbonnia cited various vote-buying cases, which he alleged are largely perpetuated by the President’s ruling party, the APC, particularly by its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement he made available to our correspondent, on Thursday, Ogbonnia said the processes leading to (and within) elections were even foremost important, but that President Buhari has been sitting idly by while there are widespread voter intimidation and massive schemes for vote buying around the country, all in favour of the ruling APC.

He sited the alleged cases of intimidation and denial of Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, collection by those perceived would vote against the candidates of the APC, especially in Lagos State, recalling that t was in the same manner that the same people were made to go through hell before they could register as voters.

He also recalled that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai had lamented that Tinubu has continued to lord himself over the good people of the state because of voter suppression, adding that even a founding father of the APC, Prof. Pat Utomi who had since defected to the Labour Party, revealed that opposing parties are not being allowed to put up their campaign posters, let alone renting campaign offices in the state of Lagos.

“So, where is President Muhammadu Buhari on his promise to deliver free and fair elections? Where is his INEC? Where is Buhari while notable members of his party as well those from the opposition agree that his candidate is flouting the electoral laws with impunity? What does it take to arrest Tinubu for open bribery and money laundering? Why is the president aiding and abetting election rigging?

“The answer to the above questions is simple: The year 2023 is neither 2015 nor 2019. The event of the #EndSARS in 2020 has demonstrated that the Nigerian youths have become wiser. It is also worthy of note that nothing has united them more than the 2023 presidential election.

“Unlike the various failed promises in the last seven years of the Buhari era, the masses view the next election as make or mar. The only acceptable outcome, of course, is a truly free and fair exercise. The only saving grace is for President Buhari to walk the talk and create a level playing ground so that the popular choice can emerge,” Ogbonnia charged.