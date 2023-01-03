Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in mid-game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin, 24, had his heartbeat restored on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital.

The Bills have since issued a statement confirming Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the club said.

As Hamlin was taken in an ambulance to the hospital at 9.25pm local time, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was seen leading his team in prayer before players from both teams headed to the locker rooms, some with tears in their eyes. The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.

The NFL postponed the game, saying details on next steps would come at an “appropriate time.”