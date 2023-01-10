Biodun Busari

A sex-starved Buddhist monk, Phra Oat had a “serene smile” on his face as he tried to cut off his penis with a kitchen knife at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand.

The gory incident occurred on the first day of the year 2023, but Oat’s fellow monks rescued him before things got worse, Daily Star reports.

Oat was rushed to the hospital after slashing through his genitals, apparently resistant to the pain, having sprayed a temple cubicle in blood.

Daily Star said the 27-year-old shocked his fellow monks when he sliced through his member in front of them at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand on January 1.

Rescuers were called by the other monks who snatched the sharp object out of his hands before he could mutilate himself further.

He was rushed to the Makarak Hospital for medical treatment, where medics were able to stitch the organ together as the knife had not completely cut the member.

Speaking in a video, Oat said: “I’m still feeling dizzy. There’s no reason behind it, it just happened.”

“I don’t have depression, I don’t use drugs and I don’t have problems at home. My hands just moved and started with the cutting.”

Reacting to the incident, Oat’s colleagues said he had been ordained in Sisaket province and had recently been showing signs of sadness.

The monk, like all others ordained, had been banned from seeing women or having any sexual activity.

On New Year’s Day, he had locked himself in his room and refused to come out to perform his monastic duties.

Officials later arrived to question Oat after he was discharged from the hospital, but found him dazed and unable to answer properly.

Oat’s temple has agreed he should be returned to his hometown after recovering.

The Kanchanaburi Buddhist Office said it will coordinate with the Sisaket Provincial Buddhist Bureau to arrange for his treatment.