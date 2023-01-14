British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “appalled” by Iran’s decision to execute British-Iranian dual national, Alireza Akbari, PA Media reported on Saturday.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” Sunak wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also took to Twitter, saying the “barbaric act” deserved “condemnation in the strongest terms.”

“This will not stand unchallenged,” Cleverly wrote.

Iran had sentenced the former top politician to death earlier in the week over espionage charges. (dpa/NAN)