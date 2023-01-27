By Moses Nosike

British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Limited is pleased to announce that its Ibadan Factory, has been awarded the highly prestigious Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Core certification. The global certification which is given after a rigorous audit process is awarded to organizations that meet the globally set standards and applicable framework for sustainable water management, both within its factory and beyond.

The certification was presented to the Company for its commitment and contribution towards the responsible use of water in a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable way. Earning this certification demonstrates BAT Nigeria has met all 5 core criteria in the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship, making this facility one of only 254 organizations worldwide to earn the respected designation, and one of only three in Nigeria.

Receiving the announcement, Alberto Kauer, the Operations Director of BAT West and Central Africa, remarked that BAT Nigeria is pleased with the recognition of the Company’s sustainability efforts in water stewardship, saying achieving this certification was in line with the 2025 sustainability priorities of BAT.

He revealed the factory had achieved up to 14.4% reduction in water withdrawn, this is in addition to recycling the factory’s wastewater by treating it and reusing in non-essential areas.

BAT Nigeria is accelerating its ambition towards creating A Better Tomorrow™ for the environment and the communities in which it operates.

According to Yarub Al-Bahrani, the Managing Director of BAT Nigeria and Area Director West and Central Africa, “the AWS Award is now part of the endearing history of sustainability achievements in BAT Nigeria and across the West and Central Africa Area.