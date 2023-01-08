By Jimitota Onoyume

Outgoing Commander 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General MLD Saraso and other prominent government officials were among attendees at this year’s Inter-denominational Church Service to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Glory House Gospel Church, in Asaba Delta State.

The programme organised by the Delta State Government in conjunction with members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigerian Legionaires Delta State Chapter was also attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, who represented governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy Speaker, Right Honourable Ocho Ocho, the Delta State Commissioner for Finance, some top government officials in the State.

Also present were representatives of Commanders Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA , 371 Nigerian Air Force Detachment Warri, representatives of the Commissioner of Police, Director Department of State Services, Delta State Commands, Chairman Nigerian Legion Delta State Chapter and members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association.

The Clergymen prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Delta State and the entire country.

According to a statement made available to the Vanguard: “The high point of the service was the special prayers offered for the departed heroes and serving members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies. “