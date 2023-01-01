Liverpool will look to continue their fine form since the league resumed after the World Cup break when they travel to face Brentford on Monday evening.

Both sides are coming into the match on the heels of a win with Thomas Frank’s side scooping a 2-0 London derby win over West Ham United in their final game of 2022, while the Reds came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1, despite not scoring any of the three goals on the night.

It has been largely fair season for the home side who are currently placed ninth on the premier league standings after 16 round of games, and will no doubt be pushing for an upset when the Reds come visiting.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season until their two recent victories against West Ham United and Leicester City. The Merseyside giants know best to keep this form the way it is if they are to nick an European ticket come next season.

Match Facts

Liverpool have an impressive record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford’s three victories.

Brentford are winless in their last nine matches at home against Liverpool in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 1938.

Liverpool have scored at least three goals in each of their last five matches against Brentford in all competitions in a run that stretches back to 1983.

Liverpool have found the back of the net in each of their last 26 Premier League away games in London, scoring an impressive 56 goals in these matches.

Brentford have won the first game of the calendar year in each of the last three years and are only one victory away from matching a run of four such victories between 1929 and 1932.

Team News

Brentford will be without Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey and Frank Onyeka.

For Liverpool, Cody Gakpo is in line to make the squad for his debut after officially joining with the opening of the January transfer window.

Fabinho could return having missed the win over Leicester due to the birth of his child.

Roberto Firmino sat out the game due to a knock which Jurgen Klopp played down as not a “major injury”. James Milner is also carrying an issue.

Liverpool are sweating over Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson after they were forced off against Leicester with injuries. Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo are longer-term absentees.