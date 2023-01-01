By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the endorsement of his Labour Party, LP, counterpart, Mr Peter Obi by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as “worthless”.

Tinubu, in a preliminary response to the development, however, conceded that it was within the democratic rights of the former President to endorse anyone.

The APC standard bearer recalled how the former President’s adopted candidates had lost elections in the past.

Tinubu declared that not even in Obasanjo’s home state, Ogun, can anyone rely on his endorsement to be governor or councillor.

Details later…