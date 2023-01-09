.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Esan South East local government area of Edo State, Festus Edughele has been kidnapped on Monday by suspected gunmen at Ubiaja, the headquarters of the area.

Edughele who is a former member of the state house of assembly was kidnapped been kidnapped while on his way to Benin.

This is coming three days after 32 persons who were hoping to board a train to Warri from Ubeaja were kidnapped at the station.

Also Read

Edo train kidnap: Terrorists struck because there’s no security in station —Witnesses

Edughele was said to be travelling from to Benin to board a plane to Abuja when he was abducted by the gunmen who took him into the bush.

A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, who confirmed the incident said his former colleague intended to board the now suspended train service from Ubiaja to Abuja.

He said “He was kidnapped this morning in Ubiaja on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin. He had intended to take the train for Ubiaja but he could do so since the train services has been suspended.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the police division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him,” he added.