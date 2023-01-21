By Emma Amaize

The Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, has raised the alarm that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has illegally detained its Executive Director of Operations and Technical, Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

TSSNL, a security surveillance company, operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, said Enisuoh, who was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to burst a top oil thief when the EFCC invited and asked him to disclose the sources of his intelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office, January 19.

Capt Enisuoh refused and the EFCC reportedly detained him, insisting that he should disclose the sources of his intelligence, the company said.

Contacted this afternoon, the Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he was unaware of the arrest of Enisuouh by the anti-graft agency.