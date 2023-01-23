.

By Charly Agwam Bauchi

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have angrily left the venue of the presidential campaign rally as the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu could not address them because of an audio malfunction at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

The disappointed supporters from various states of the North-East started leaving the venue abruptly on Monday, after the address of the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Simon Lalong.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the National Chairman of the APC mounted the podium to speak, but the sound system went off.

All efforts to restore the sound proved abortive.

Vanguard reports that President Buhari and Tinubu could no longer address the disappointed crowd who were already on their way out.

After waiting for about 10 minutes for the sound to be restored, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu presented the flag to the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar before filing out to board their already waiting convoy.

Efforts to get a reaction from officials of the party were not successful at press time as no official was willing to talk.