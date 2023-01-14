Jair Bolsonaro

By Biodun Busari

Brazil’s Supreme Court has decided to investigate the influence of former president Jair Bolsonaro in the riot in which a mob looted the country’s government buildings at the capital, Brasilia, last Sunday.

A mob of protesters loyal to Bolsonaro invaded the Congress building, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace to riot against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s emergence as the nation’s leader,

Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted a request from the prosecutor general’s office to include Bolsonaro in the comprehensive scrutiny, EuroNews said on Saturday.

He cited a video of the former president posted on Facebook two days after the riot as a strong reason for him to be probed.

In the video, Bolsonaro claimed that Lula was not voted into office, but rather was selected by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority, as per EuroNews.

Although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot and deleted it in the morning, prosecutors argued its content was adequate to substantiate investigating his conduct beforehand.

Otherwise, Bolsonaro has ceased from commenting on the election since his October defeat.

He repeatedly stoked doubt about the reliability of the electronic voting system in the run-up to the vote, filed a request afterwards to annul millions of ballots cast using the machines and never conceded.

None of the ex-president’s claims was proved, and the results of the election were recognised as legal by different politicians, including some Bolsonaro allies, and several foreign governments.