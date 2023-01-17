By Biodun Busari

Brazil’s attorney general has filed an indictment against 39 people for their alleged participation in the invasion of the Senate building on 8 January.

The riot saw thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro attack government buildings following his election defeat last year.

According to BBC, the indictment said the undisclosed protesters resorted to violence and threats to try to abolish democracy.

Read also:

Brazil’s Supreme Court agrees to probe ex-president Bolsonaro over riot

Security agents detain 1,500 pro-Bolsonaro’s protesters in Brazil

Pastor, wife die trying to rescue 13-yr-old son from drowning

While Bolsonaro has voiced “regret” for the unrest, he denied causing it. It has been perceived as a threat to democratic order which is a sensitive subject in a country where military rule ended in 1985.

The far-right leader is currently in the United States, having left Brazil to avoid attending the inauguration of his successor – the veteran leftist politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula’s election victory in October annoyed Bolsonaro’s supporters. Lula was found guilty of corruption in 2017 and spent time in prison before his convictions were annulled.

Hundreds of arrests have been made following the 8 January violence – during which the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court were vandalised after rioters forced their way in.

Dozens of police officers were injured, and the scenes were condemned by President Lula and other world leaders.

Authorities in Brasília have pledged to more than double the security presence at locations that came under attack.

Monday’s indictment, presented to the Supreme Court, accused 39 people of offences including coup activities and damage to public property.