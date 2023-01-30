By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Stakeholders Relations Directorate in Borno state on Sunday met at the Forshams Hall in Maiduguri where they all resolved to rally around the candidature of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to ensure they won in the forthcoming February 25th 2023 Presidential and all national assembly seats in the state.

Leader of the Forum, Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi in his welcome address, said, the time has come to engage all stakeholders to go around the nooks and crannies of Borno to campaign and sensitize the electorate on the need to vote massively for all APC candidates, considering the relative peace that is restored under the President Muhammadu Buhari with more dividends of democracy done to the people of Borno.

He added that, apart from the great feat achieved in degrading remnants of terrorists in the North East subregion by the present administration, Borno sons and daughters have been given a top position at the national level, in addition to the creation of the North East Development Commission, NEDC with its headquarters cited in Maiduguri that have brought succour and relief to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs who have mostly relocated to their liberated communities with dignity.

He then called upon the people of Borno state irrespective of their political or religious differences, to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs and give 100% votes to the APC.

Governor Babagana Zulum who was the Special Guest of Honour, represented by Commissioner of Transport, Dr. Abubakar Tijjani, appreciated organizers of the programme and pledged to give maximum support to ensure that no opposition party gets more than 5% votes to their presidential or any other candidates in the state.

He said, the people of Borno state have testified the good achievements delivered by the Buhari APC-led government, and if given another mandate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima and all APC candidates by voting them from top to bottom, more dividends of democracy awaits Borno people.

In his keynote address, the sponsor of the event, former National Secretary of the APC and currently Member Board of Trustee of thr party, Architect Waziri Bulama thanked all participants and urged them not to relent, but to put extra efforts and resources to ensure they vote APC candidates from top to bottom.

He revealed that the 2022 Electoral Act is very clear on issues related to electoral malpractices, even as he told the stakeholders to go from door to door in sensitizing people of Borno state on how to conduct a free, fair, peaceful and credible election by voting in Tinubu as President of the federal republic of Nigeria and Kashim Shettima as his running mate.