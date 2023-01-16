By Biodun Busari

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, was at the court as Lagos State Government arraigned Drambi Vandi, the police officer accused of killing a lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day last year.

Vandi was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder before Justice Ibironke Harrison at a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday.

The accused, however, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read also: Bolanle Raheem: Trial of ASP Vandi begins Jan 16

His arraignment which was slated for 9 am was initially delayed by the absence of his counsel to defend him in court.

When the case was called, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, who is leading the prosecution had told the court that he was informed the defence counsel was still on his way.

The court had to stand the matter down until the arrival of Mr Adetokunbo Odutola, Vandi’s counsel.

Also present at the court with Maikyau was the Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna; and other executives of the association to monitor proceedings.