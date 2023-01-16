Late Mrs Bolanle Raheem

By Biodun Busari

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, has assured Nigerians that justice will prevail in the case of Lagos-based female lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem murdered by a now-suspended police officer, Drambi Vandi on the 25th December, 2022.

Mrs Raheem was allegedly shot by Vandi in her car in the presence of her family in the Ajah area of Lagos last Christmas and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Lagos State Government arraigned Vandi on a one-count charge of murder before Justice Ibironke Harrison at a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, led the prosecution while Mr Adetokunbo Odutola was Vandi’s counsel.

At the proceedings today, Vandi pleaded not guilty not to the charge.

Meanwhile, while fielding questions from journalists after court proceedings, Maikyau said the murder case will not be swept under carpet.

“We are here to demonstrate our commitment to pursue this matter to a logical conclusion. Naturally for Bolanle, who happened to be our colleague, and for anyone who suffers the antics of the law enforcement agencies,” Maikyau said.

“It is the responsibility of the Nigerian Bar Association. And that’s the commitment we’re giving. That’s why we’re here. Never again will matter like this be swept under the carpet under our watch. We will not let it happen,” he added.

Also present at the court with Maikyau was the Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna; and other executives of the association to monitor proceedings.