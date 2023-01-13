.

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) will on Jan. 16 pay tributes to their female colleague, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, shot dead on Christmas Day.

The NBA made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

The statement was signed by NBA’s Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr Charles Ajiboye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Raheem was allegedly shot dead in Lagos on the last Christmas Day by an assistant superintendent of police attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

According to NBA, the tributes are to be paid at the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

“With the directive of the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), a befitting day of tributes will be organised by the NBA in honour of the deceased, Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

“The event tagged: “Auroral Tributes to Mrs Bolanle Raheem by the NBA”, is to be held at the Dining Hall of the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, on Jan. 16, from 1. p.m. to 4. p.m.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, through its Lagos Branch, humbly requests for tributes to honour our late colleague, who was slain on Dec. 25, 2022,” the NBA said.

According to NBA, Raheem’s family has slated her funeral service for Jan. 17 at the Olive Tree Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Lagos State.

It said that a service of songs in her honour would take place on Jan. 16 at 5.00 p.m. at the same venue.

It encouraged lawyers to actively participate in the burial ceremonies.