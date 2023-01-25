By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairperson of North East Development Commission

Education Endowment Fund (NEDCEEF), Hajiya Asmau Mohammed has yesterday pledged to enshrine

a system that will ensure the delivery of a sound and functional education, especially

in a society like Borno and other states in the region that was ravaged by Boko haram insurgency for over a decade.

She stated this during flagging off programme of two weeks workshop for 300 teachers drawn from primary and Junior secondary schools in Borno state.

The Workshop was organized by NEDCEEF in partnership with Limo Holdings Nigeria ltd at Sir Kashim College of Education in Maiduguri.

“We are all aware of the devastation posed by insurgency to the people of the North East for more than a decade ago. It is in this regard that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) considered it

necessary to establish the Education Endowment Fund (EEF) to fast-track its intervention in the education subsector in the North East Geo-political zone.

“The Education Endowment Fund Board of Trustees was inaugurated on the 7th of August 2020.

“Distinguished guests, l am excited to let you know that with the strong support of the Board and Management of the Commission, we have developed well thought out programmes to address the following critical needs: such as Provision of classrooms, desks and essential learning materials to support the

resuscitation of comfortable learning environment at the basic educational level in each of the 112 Local Government Areas of the North East.

“This intervention has been completed, while Phase 2 of this project is about to commence.

“Also, establishing a scholarship scheme for undergraduates of only public universities in Nigeria as well as Masters and PhD within and outside the shores of Nigeria; to carter for the intellectual needs of the indigenes of the North East, and i am happy to let you know that arrangements have been concluded to award these scholarships.

“The Endowment Fund with active support of our Parent Organization, the NEDC will soon roll out sports competitions to engage students in each of the 6 States in 4- key sporting events, namely – Football, Athletics, Table tennis and Lawn tennis; after which, there will be a grand finale amongst the State Champions.

“This will help form stronger societal bonds and boost self-esteem for the younger generation.

“Further to the foregoing efforts of developing the socio-economic potentials of

the younger generation, we have taken cognisance of the rising cases of drug abuse as a result of the long insurgency.

“Therefore, we have designed a programme and will soon embark on a campaign to sensitize our youths of the grave dangers of drug abuse to ensure they do not fall prey to it.

“As teachers, you are closer to these impressionable young boys and girls, consequently, we craveyour support and buy in, in this regard.” Mohammed stated.

She further noted that, in the first phase of our teacher training,1800 teachers (300 per State) were trained over a one week period, and that, stemming from the feedback received and lessons learnt from the appraisal of our first outing, the duration of the training has been increased to two weeks with more emphasis on core subject areas.

Additionally, she said, to ensure

more attention on teachers, we limited the slots for administrative staff to only 15

each for the Primary and Junior Secondary School segments.

“To guarantee value for money, we have enshrined 13 cardinal points, ranging from quality of training manuals, method of delivery, strict monitoring of attendance of the participants

amongst others.

“Upon which our consultants will be assessed to determine their

effectiveness and prospects for future engagement by us.

“I must state at this juncture that the Chairman, Managing Director, Board Members

and the Management of the North East Development Commission are sparing no

effort in giving us the needed moral and financial support in our quest to restore education in the North East to a footing that we all require to guarantee lasting peace, security and development within the North East.

“This will surely compliment

the NEDC and in no distant future immensely contribute towards achieving the strategic objectives of Commission.

“Finally, I urge the Consultants, and the Teachers attending this workshop to put in their best in these trainings, so that when the teachers go back to the classrooms, our children will benefit optimally”. She concluded.