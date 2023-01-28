By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Commander Sector 1 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Mora, Cameroon Republic, Colonel Tickap Pierre Lotti yesterday paid an operational visit to Headquarters Sector 3 Operation, HADIN KAI and Multinational Joint Task Force, Monguno, Borno State.

He was received by the Commander, Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI and Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General A.E Abubakar, at the Sector Headquarters where operational issues were discussed in preparation for joint intensive kinetic operations.

The Commander Sector 3 acknowledged the support and cooperation received from Sector 1 MNJTF in the past and commended the resilience and tenacity of the troops which has largely led to the restoration of peace in most of the communities as well as an observed spike in socio economic activities and return of citizens to their ancestral homes in Lake Chad Basin communities.

“On behalf of officers and men of Sector 3, I acknowledged the support and cooperation received from Sector 1 MNJTF in the past and commended the resilience and tenacity of the troops which has largely led to the restoration of peace in most of the communities as well as an observed spike in socio economic activities and return of citizens to their ancestral homes in Lake Chad Basin communities.” Said Major General Abubakar.

Responding, the visiting Sector 1 Commander MNJTF, Col. Tickap Pierre said he was full of appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him by his host, assuring that the cooperation and synergy being fostered would go a long way in the final restoration of peace and progress to the region and the complete decimation of the common adversary.

Highpoints of the visit was the laying of wreath at the Sector 3 Cenotaph in honour of all departed heroes. Among the entourage of the Commander Sector 1 MNJTF include: the Chief of Staff Sector 1 MNJTF, Col John Williams, Chief G2 Cell Sector 1 MNJTF, Colonel Gadyeba Bouba, Commanding Officer, Amphibious Battallion SS4/S1, Commander Peter Ndima as well as Commanders and Principal Staff Officers of Headquarters Sector 3 OPHK/MNJTF.