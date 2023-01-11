By Efe Onodjae

Renowned gospel music star, Bob Fitts, trumpeters and clerics, including the President, Christ Apostolic Church in Nigeria and the church’s General Evangelist, Hezekiah Oladeji will tomorrow converge at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos for National Praise as Oladeji charges electorate ahead of 2023 election.

The praise, tagged “The Lagos National Praise 2023″ is slated to take place on Friday.

The programme is aimed at a new Nigeria, and to appreciate Almighty God for preserving Nigeria despite all odds. Oladeji stated.

Speaking on the programme at a press briefing, Oladeji said: “God loves Nigeria so darely and is still interested in its affairs. Nigeria needs God dearly at this critical time. We are like the proverbial cow without tail, but God chase away flies and other parasites for us. We believe God will do great things after the program.”

He charged Nigerians not to entertain fear over the coming elections, expressing optimism that God would will turn every threat in the country to testimony. “God owns Nigeria. I want to urge electorate not to sell their votes for a morsel. More importantly, candidates who lose the election should accept their fate and believe there are other opportunities in the future to make it. Security agencies must play by the rule.

“However, we must do away with idolatry and the Lord would return to us. Let’s all believe Him, and play our roles, He will direct our parts. Nigeria will be great again,” he affirmed.

The 2022 edition of the National praise was held at the National Stadium, Abuja with about 3,000 renowned gospel music stars present, tagged “Praise the Lord; for His Mercy Endureth Forever.”