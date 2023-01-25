By Adesina Wahab

Nigeria’s leading property development company, BlueSquare Limited, has announced the sale of luxury studio, 1, 2 , 3 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom maisonettes for immediate purchase. An exquisite living experience in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, COVE TOWERS exudes relaxed elegance, luxury, and sophisticated charm.

The property is sited at a premium location in Ikate Lekki and includes a green area with excellent landscaping, an infinity swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, an estate clubhouse and entertainment centre, a fitted kitchen with gas cookers, elevators, a fire alarm system, round-the-clock facility management amongst others.

The generously proportioned luxury 4 bedroom maisonettes at 7 Centrale residences, Lekki 1, is situated along Bisola Durosinmi Etti Street, less than a two-minute drive from the Admiralty Toll Gate, and a two-minute walk from the Lekki Imax Cinema boasts of distinctive features like spacious and well-planned living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms; high headrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views; and lots of daylight and natural ventilation. The building is equipped with 2 automatic

elevators, the main stairway and an escape stair, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a relaxation lounge. It also features constant electric power, a steady water supply at adequate pressures, waste treatment, CCTV, cable TV, wired internet, smart home options, and about fifty car parking spaces, and luscious landscaping.

The building life-cycle has been carefully considered in its evolutionary design, to make use of solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and other sustainable building techniques. Whether as a family residence or as an investment, buying into 7 Centrale Residences is a smart decision for 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Head of Marketing and Public Relations, BlueSquare Limited, Omotoyosi Ajayi said that BlueSquare is constantly spearing excellent and innovative developments with sustainable investment opportunities. In her words

“ At BlueSquare, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and functional home, to truly live well, that is why we constantly deliver high yielding property investment and partner with strategic players in the real estate investment industry, to

surpass the expectations of our clients who purchase properties from us, ultimately ensuring high return on investment. Rest assured that Cove Towers and 7 Centrale Residences are designed to premium perfection, the luxury apartments affords a magnificent living experience, specially designed to suit your sophisticated lifestyle.We collaborate with the finest architects, landscapers, designers and constructors, to create beautiful homes, where people love to live, work and play.

“We are a preferred choice for anyone

seeking high yield property investment that consistently exceeds expected returns. From panoramic lifts, to extravagant and well-lit living spaces, chef-style kitchens, a communal hall amongst others, we are indeed convinced that there is a luxury in simplicity. Cove Towers is the dream and everyone deserves a

slice. With an initial deposit of 40% and the option to spread the balance across 12 months, we are confident that your dream lifestyle begins with us at BlueSquare Limited. Projects we delivered over the years attest to our integrity and the quality of our work.”

Some of the completed projects delivered by BlueSquare Limited include Longonot Heights, a luxury estate that features 14 units of 4-bedroom terrace houses in a spacious site of 3,200sqm situated off Kusenla road, Elegushi, in Lekki; Lunar Courts situated in Oniru Private Estate Victoria Island Lagos featuring 8 units of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, 6 units of 4 bedroom detached houses.Quantum place, Victoria Island, which leverages functionality and use of seamless finishing. It features 6 units of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with 6 units of 4 bedroom detached duplexes.