Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Tony Blair, has described Madam Eunice Adesina, the late mother of the President, African Development Bank, AfDB, as a committed
Christian until her passing.
Blair in a condolence letter to the President of AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on the passing of his mother said “she always had at the heart of her activities her faith and her family. “She was a committed
Christian active in her local church, working in local Christian societies right up until her passing.”
In the condolence letter he personally signed, Blair said “Cherie and I want to convey our
heartfelt sympathy on your loss and also to express our profound admiration for your mother,
for her life, for her achievements and for her extraordinary grace and character.
Blair, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change, added “I know that as she started school at her beloved Ijebu-Igbo, she showed a strong ability for
learning and scholarship, something which no doubt helped her return to her Alma Mater Otubu
Memorial School as a qualified teacher in 1949.
“She was much loved and respected as a teacher;
but it is a tribute to her industry and determination, that she was not content simply to be a
teacher but decided to start her own business.
“Her initial ventures were in dress-making, in Lagos, later in Osogbo setting up an Institute for
Dress-making no less and achieving significant success. Later still she moved – as a result of the
relocation of husband Pa Roland – to Ibadan and this time stepped into the field of general
merchandise and then again food and catering.”
Tony Blair, the longest serving Labour Prime Minister in Uk, also noted in the letter Madam Adesina
had a remarkable and star-studded career. “But of course, her character was such that
she always had at the heart of her activities her faith and her family.”
While noting that late Eunice Adesina and Pa Roland were married one month before he was born, Blair said
until death did part them with Pa Roland’s passing in 2018 that they were married for 65 years.
“And Akin she gave birth and life to
four sons, including yourself, and then received the blessing of numerous grandchildren and
great grandchildren.”
Blair going philosophical said “we all have the time on this earth allocated by God to us. “Each life has its own events, memories
and experiences. The key is in what we impart of ourselves to others, in what we give as well as
take, in the service, care and compassion that we show. Because the effect of that lives after us,
and if we have spent our allotted time well in a good life, that makes its mark and impression on
the world around us, adding to the stock of goodwill, providing light in times of darkness, by example showing the path to follow.
“Mama Eunice lived such a life. Those lucky enough to know her, to have her spirit touch them,
will have learnt from her, be made better by her, so that in time, they can pass on something of
that spirit to others.
“So, I know dear Akin that to you and your family she was a much loved Mama. But to many
others she will have been an icon of good faith and good living.
“May she rest in the peace she so richly deserves.”