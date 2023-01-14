Tony Blair

Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Tony Blair, has described Madam Eunice Adesina, the late mother of the President, African Development Bank, AfDB, as a committed

Christian until her passing.

Blair in a condolence letter to the President of AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on the passing of his mother said “she always had at the heart of her activities her faith and her family. “She was a committed

Christian active in her local church, working in local Christian societies right up until her passing.”

In the condolence letter he personally signed, Blair said “Cherie and I want to convey our

heartfelt sympathy on your loss and also to express our profound admiration for your mother,

for her life, for her achievements and for her extraordinary grace and character.

Blair, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change, added “I know that as she started school at her beloved Ijebu-Igbo, she showed a strong ability for

learning and scholarship, something which no doubt helped her return to her Alma Mater Otubu

Memorial School as a qualified teacher in 1949.

“She was much loved and respected as a teacher;

but it is a tribute to her industry and determination, that she was not content simply to be a

teacher but decided to start her own business.

“Her initial ventures were in dress-making, in Lagos, later in Osogbo setting up an Institute for

Dress-making no less and achieving significant success. Later still she moved – as a result of the

relocation of husband Pa Roland – to Ibadan and this time stepped into the field of general

merchandise and then again food and catering.”

Tony Blair, the longest serving Labour Prime Minister in Uk, also noted in the letter Madam Adesina

had a remarkable and star-studded career. “But of course, her character was such that

she always had at the heart of her activities her faith and her family.”

While noting that late Eunice Adesina and Pa Roland were married one month before he was born, Blair said

until death did part them with Pa Roland’s passing in 2018 that they were married for 65 years.

“And Akin she gave birth and life to

four sons, including yourself, and then received the blessing of numerous grandchildren and

great grandchildren.”

Blair going philosophical said “we all have the time on this earth allocated by God to us. “Each life has its own events, memories

and experiences. The key is in what we impart of ourselves to others, in what we give as well as

take, in the service, care and compassion that we show. Because the effect of that lives after us,

and if we have spent our allotted time well in a good life, that makes its mark and impression on

the world around us, adding to the stock of goodwill, providing light in times of darkness, by example showing the path to follow.

“Mama Eunice lived such a life. Those lucky enough to know her, to have her spirit touch them,

will have learnt from her, be made better by her, so that in time, they can pass on something of

that spirit to others.

“So, I know dear Akin that to you and your family she was a much loved Mama. But to many

others she will have been an icon of good faith and good living.

“May she rest in the peace she so richly deserves.”