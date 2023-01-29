.

The Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu has expressed concern over recurring container crashes on Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos and called for barricades to stop articulated vehicles from using the bridge.

Biu said this in a statement issued by the Federal Road Safety Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Sunday in Abuja.

He was reacting to the fatal crashes that occurred at Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos in which nine people died and another that claimed 11 lives at Soka bridge on Lagos-Benin Highway.

He said that the construction of the barricades would provide a permanent solution to the recurring crashes.

Biu also called for the expansion of connecting roads under the Ojuelegba bridge to accommodate articulated vehicles.

He revealed that FRSC rescue teams in collaboration with other emergency agencies had cleared obstructions from the two crash scenes for ease of movement.

Biu added that the driver of the truck that caused the Ojuelegba accident was arrested and handed over to the police, while efforts were on to arrest the driver that caused the Soka bridge crash.

The corps marshal reiterated the need for the enforcement of laws that would bring justice to victims of traffic crashes.

“Efforts should be made to activate them so that justice will be served accordingly to both the drivers and the victims,” he added.

The corps marshal cautioned commuters against route violations and driving against prescribed legal speed limits.

He urged the public to call the FRSC toll-free line 122 and National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM to report any traffic emergency.