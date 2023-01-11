…Kukah cooking peace now – Femi Adesina

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah as most vigorous fighter.

Buhari stated this on Wednesday when Executive members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) paid him a courtesy visit.

Recall that Bishop Kukah had in his 2022 Christmas message attacked Buhari, noting that everything had failed in his administration.

He complained bitterly about nepotism, favoritism and breach of federal character in Buhari’s administration.

He noted that Buhari has failed in fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians. Kukah said the broken promises of Buhari are leaving Nigerians more vulnerable, adding that the corruption he promised to fight has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism.

But in a riposte titled: Kukah, Don’t Cook Me Nonsense, by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Mr President, Femi Adesina tackled Kukah, noting that if Kukah was succeeding in his duty as a priest, then his adherents should be less prone to corruption, and the leviathan should have been slain, or badly wounded.

Mr Femi equally noted that “corruption is still the monster the Bishop claims it is, then he, too, is failing as a moral authority and guide”.

However, having met at the state house Femi said that Kukah is now cooking peace, noting that Kukah pulled him, and started laughing, asking whether they should be fighting or greeting each other.

WHAT’S BISHOP KUKAH COOKING AGAIN?

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, was among Executive members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

“Recall that at Christmas, the Bishop had given a homily that was unduly critical of the President, and which was filled with inexactitudes. I had responded via an article entitled; Kukah, Don’t Cook Me Nonsense.

“When the Bishop came into the Council Chamber, venue of the visit, he pulled me, and started laughing, asking whether we should be fighting or greeting each other.

“We laughed heartily. During group photographs, the President, never holding malice against anyone, shook hands with the Bishop, describing him as “most vigorous fighter.”

“After it all, the Bishop invited me for a personal picture with him. Bishop Kukah was cooking peace this time, and how refreshing it was.”