It was a time for some healthy laughter between President Muhammadu Buhari and Bishop Matthew Kukah on Wednesday at Aso Rock as they both exchanged funny banters which sent the latter in stitches.

Recall Bishop Kukah is a renowned critic of the Buhari administration despite his vehement support for the president towards his victory in 2015.

The clergy presides over the affairs of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and has never shied away from criticizing the Buhari government on issues of security.

Prior to the gleeful moment between the duo, President Buhari had cited that Nigeria’s ability to attract loans for development was down to creditors’ confidence in its ability to reimburse.

Kukah was part of the delegation that accompanied the Executive members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, to pay a courtesy call on the President on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.