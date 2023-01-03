Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin took Warri by surprise as he hosted what has been described as the largest Crossover service in Africa with millions of worshipers in Mercy City, Warri, Nigeria.

Founder and General Overseer Of The Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Fufeyin has been trending across social media platforms as he presumably hosted the historic largest CrossOver Service.

Twitter users have gone agog over a video currently trending on social media where a mammoth crowd of worshipers stormed Mercy City, Warri Nigeria to cross over into the new year 2023 with the famous Fufeyin.

The Man Of God who is very popular for his philanthropy and recently gave over N100 million cash gifts and truck loads of food stuff to Nigerians in celebration of Christmas, is in the news again.

This time, his Mercy City Warri church was packed out as millions of worshipers flooded the church.

A twitter user @TegaOfWarri tweets “This crowd is more than Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku campaign crowd put together, this is really GREAT…wow”.

It was a sea of multitudes as celebration fireworks and lightning danced across the sky.

Some popular comedians like Akpororo, Gordons and other top celebrities garnished the event with laughter and comic relief.