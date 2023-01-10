President Joe Biden

By Miftaudeen Raji

President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepen and expand partnership with African countries better to meet the shared challenges and opportunities by establishing a new Special Presidential Representative for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Implementation to coordinate implementation efforts.

Biden made this commitment at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, held from December 13-15, 2022 in Washington DC.

The Department of State said it will appoint Ambassador Johnnie Carson to this role.

According to the Biden administation, this senior position will ensure this strengthened partnership manifests not only in word but also in deed.

Ambassador Carson dedicated his 37-year career to African diplomacy, serving as the former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Earlier in his career, he served in Botswana, Mozambique, and Nigeria, and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tanzania.

Ambassador Carson will coordinate with U.S. and African governments, civil society, the private sector, and diaspora representatives to ensure that the important dialogues that began during the Summit lead to durable action.

He will also work with a wide range of stakeholders to explore mechanisms for future high-level engagement. We are looking forward to bringing him on board.

In a statement, the Press Office Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, noted that the Summit reaffirmed US government resolve to work collaboratively with African governments, businesses, and the public to strengthen people-to-people ties, ensure more inclusive and responsive global institutions.

“The Summit will also help build a strong and sustainable global economy, foster new technology and innovation, strengthen health systems, and prepare for the next pandemic, tackle the food security and climate crises, support democracy, and human rights, and advance peace and security.”

The statement added that the U.S. Government is dedicated to following through on these commitments.