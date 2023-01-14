The Executive Chairman of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Ada Charles Egwu on Tuesday signed into bye-laws, four bills aimed at improving the quality of life of the people and promoting the growth and development of the Local Government Area.

The signing ceremony which took place at the Chairman’s office, Biase Local Government Secretariat, Ibogo-Akpet Central, was witnessed by the leader of the legislative arm and councilor representing Agawagune/Okurike ward, Hon. Charles Eko and other Legislative as well as Executive officials.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Council, Hon. (Chief) Ada Charles Egwu commended the Biase Local Government Legislative Council ably led by her leader, Hon. Charles Eko for their patriotism, tenacity, courage and commitment in ensuring the growth and development of the Area and her people as well guaranteed good governance.

She said the bye-laws went through the legislative processes before they came into being.

“The laws were enacted to streamline the various activities within the council’s geographical location to conform with my administration policy of making it more responsive and effective to the greatest number of residents” Egwu said

She listed the bye-laws to include Revenue Generation, Regulation and Control amendment Bye-Law 2014 and other matters connected therewith, Chairman’s Consent to handover Transactions, Customary Right of Occupancy and Regulation of Transaction affecting land, Tenement rate and Ground Rent collection, and the Control of Land use and Approval for Farm Estate or Agricultural Estate.

Speaking further, she said her administration is more concerned with the development of Biase Local Government Area, noting that the welfare, growth and development for the good people of the area is of top priority to her.

She appealed to residents to remain supportive and contribute their quota in the development of the council, noting that governance is a collective responsibility.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the legislative arm and Councilor representing Agwagune/Okurike Ward, Hon. Charles Eko underscores the relevance of the bye-laws in regulating the conduct of revenue officials and other related activities, transaction affecting land use for Agro-purposes as well as carryout assessment of all ratable properties in the Local Government. All of these according to him, will improve the standard of living of residents.

“The laws were enacted in line with Sections 1&2 of the 1999 Constitution” Eko said.

He assured that the Biase Legislative assembly under his watch would continue to give support to the Council Chairman whom he said has proven to be patriotic, resourceful, result-oriented and committed in her unwavering efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to her people in line with the Governor’s Agro-Industrialization policy.

“We would continue to make laws for the good of the council” Hon. Eko said.

It would be recalled that the Executive Chairman of Biase Local Government Council, Hon. Ada Charles Egwu had overtime signed other bills to law aimed at promoting good governance and improving the living condition of the resident of the area.